Rishi Kapoor was known for living by the mantra of 'khullam khulla', but his frank, outspoken behaviour would rather irk other people. Lilavati Hospital's nutritionist remembers dealing with the late star and her attempts to keep him happy.

Rishi Kapoor was known for his frank, outrageous, and arguably cranky behaviour. Even in public places, while posing for paparazzi, Rishi confronted the media photographers several times and would not entertain the questions related to Ranbir Kapoor during his public appearances. Now, a nutritionist from LIlavati Hospital recalled her experience of taking care of his diet and even his devil-may-care attitude. The health expert went on to call the late Karz 'unhappy, irritated' and 'extremely rude' client.

Recently, the nutritionist Khyati Rupani spoke to Ronak Kotecha on his podcast, recalling how 'non-veg lover' Rishi got upset as Lilavati is a pure vegetarian hospital, and he was not getting his food in the hospital, leading to a big revelation. It all started when the interviewer asked her about the clients who were 'very supportive'. Khyati acknowledged Amitabh Bachchan as the most polite person.

When Rishi Kapoor lost his cool at Lilavati Hospital's staff

When Ronak was asked to name 'rude patients', Khyati recalled how Rishi Kapoor lost his cool after he was served only veg food at Lalavati Hospital. She said, "Mr Rishi Kapoor was somebody who hated his food getting cut, and Mrs Neetu was always about, ‘inko mat do. Inko kyu gulab jamun dia? ('Don’t give it to him. Why did you give him gulab jamun?')”

Niyati on 'rude' Rishi Kapoor

Speaking about the late actor, Niyati revealed that the Karz actor was a non-vegetarian, and Lilavati is a pure vegetarian. They don’t even do eggs there. "So yes, he was one of the very unhappy clients. I tried doing everything, but I think he got irritated only,” Niyati revealed.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor's biggest mistake, suggesting Mithun Chakraborty for this blockbuster, Karz actor wanted to get rid of producer: 'Main bewakoof hoon'

About Rishi Kapoor

The second child of Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, became a star soon after the success of his debut movie, Bobby. Over the years, Rishi solidified his position as an actor with movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Bol Radha Bol, and many more. However, the actor took a different path from 2010 onwards, and went on to do memorable character roles like Rauf Lala in Agneepath and many more. Rishi Kapoor's last film is Sharmaji Namkeen.