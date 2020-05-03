'Rishi Kapoor had a relapse when he visited Delhi in February': Rakesh Roshan on warning his friend against going

Bollywood lost one of its legends, Rishi Kapoor, on Thursday at the age of 67 after a long, hard battle with cancer. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, one of Rishi's best friends in the industry has now spoken about how Rishi's health got worse after a visit to Delhi in February.

Both Rishi and Rakesh were diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and successfully beat the disease. "Both of us had cancer, though different kinds. I am aware of how infection-prone we are. So when Chintu told me about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding I advised him against it. But he still went and had a relapse there. When I met Chintu he admitted he should’ve listened to me and that he made a mistake by going to Delhi," Rakesh said. He went on to talk about the late actor's son Ranbir Kapoor, who contrary to rumours of their rift, was Rishi's pillar of strength.

"He (Ranbir) has been a pillar of strength to his father (Rishi Kapoor)," said Rakesh Roshan in an interview with Mid-Day. The actor-filmmaker further narrated how he got to know about his best friend's demise from Ranbir himself when he had called him.

He said, "When I called Dabboo [Randhir Kapoor], his number was busy. That's when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me."