Rishi Kapoor got 'depressed' after Karz flopped, had to be hospitalised, Raj Kapoor told Subhash Ghai...: 'His father told me to...'

Karz was released in 1980 with Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim in the lead and Simi Garewal in the critically acclaimed role of Kamini Verma. The film was expected to perform well at the box office; however, soon after its release, Karz was overshadowed by Qurbani, which became a major hit.

The late Rishi Kapoor proved to be the biggest superstar over many years of his career; however, in his early days, he put huge hopes on Karz, hoping for it to become a blockbuster. Rishi Kapoor was devastated when Karz flopped at the box office. Speaking to Radio Nasha, director Subhash Ghai spoke about Karz's underwhelming performance and what took place behind the scenes. Subhash Ghai also spoke about the emotional turmoil Rishi Kapoor went through.

Why was Rishi Kapoor depressed after Karz flopped at the box office?

Sharing how Rishi Kapoor reacted to the ordeal, Subhash Ghai said, "The poor guy had worked very hard, and he had a lot of expectations from the film. He was sure it would be a roaring success. But another film came along, Qurbani, and became a huge hit. Our film took a hit for a few weeks. He thought that the movie had flopped. He fell ill. His father, Raj Kapoor, called me up and told me to knock some sense into him. ‘Dost ko samjhao yaar, filmein chalti hain aur nahi chalti, yeh paagal hogaya hai'."

Was Rishi Kapoor's Karz a hit or a flop?

Over the years, Rishi Kapoor's Karz became a cult classic; however, at the time of its release, the film was a box office failure, earning less than Rs 4 crore. Subhash Ghai, who recently celebrated 45 years of the film's release, said that Rishi Kapoor would have loved to celebrate the milestone if he were alive. Rishi Kapoor tragically passed away in 2020.

