Rishi Kapoor finally breaks silence on his health condition: God willing I will return

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in the US since September 2018. The suspense around his illness made many to speculate that he is battling cancer. His brother Randhir Kapoor refuted all rumours of him suffering from the deadly disease and said that they have been doing tests and they will update the media when about his health condition. However, wife Neetu Kapoor's cryptic New Year post 'Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign' once again sparked rumours about him battling with the big-C!

Now, the actor has finally opened up about his health saying that his treatment procedure is long and tedious but he hopes to recover soon.

"My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue." He also spoke about keeping his professional life on hold currently. Kapoor added, "Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me”, Rishi Kapoor was quoted as saying to Bollywood Hungama.

However, there is still no official confirmation about the disease that Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with. Son Ranbir and wife Neetu have been on his side throughout the treatment. Alia Bhatt, who is currently dating Ranbir, has also flown multiple times to New York to check on Rishi Kapoor.