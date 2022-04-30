Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Wife Neetu Kapoor remembers late actor with heartfelt note

Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor

It's been 2 years of veteran Rishi Kapoor's demise, and his absence has left a permanent void in Bollywood. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is acting as a strong anchor in her family, and she's also doing great in her career. However, the actress became emotional on her husband's death anniversary, and she posted an emotional note on her Instagram

Neetu shared her thoughts about the absence of Rishi with a video from her show Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu said, "Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television helped me achieve that rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever"

Here are Neetu's thoughts about the late Rishi Kapoor

Currently, the Khel Khel Mein actress is judging the show Dance Deewane Juniors, and in a recent episode, she broke down in tears. A contestant's mother sang Lambi Judaai, and it made Kapoor emotional. Cryingly Neetu said, "Main roz kisi na kisi ko milti hoon. Aur roz mujhe koi na koi yaad dilata rehta hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath."

After her husband passed away in the pandemic in 2020, Neetu chose to face the camera once more. The actress is preparing for the release of her film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Earlier this month, Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt in a grand yet private ceremony. Speaking about Rishi Kapoor, the veteran artist was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla.