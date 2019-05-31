Rishi Kapoor asks 'When will I ever get home?' as he completes 8 months of cancer treatment in New York

On May 31, Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor - who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in the US since eight months now, tweeted - "When will l ever get home?." The 66-year-old seems to be feeling terribly homesick and understandably so. Rishi had left for the US in September 2018 and hasn't been able to make a single visit to India in the last eight months, not even for his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral.

Earlier this month, Rishi Kapoor told Deccan Chronicle that he is now cancer-free but in remission. He also added that he requires a bone marrow transplant, which has pushed his return journey ahead by a few months. "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free," he was quoted as saying. Rishi Kapoor left for the US in September 2018.

In March, a source close to the Kapoors had told news agency IANS that Rishi is eager to return home since 'he has a wedding to plan'.The source was quoted as saying: "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan. And he's counting the days. But he's not ready yet to return."

While giving an update on his dad, Ranbir Kapoor told PTI in May, "He is doing much better and hopefully he should be back in a month or two. His spirits are up. He gets lots of positivity from you all."

"It has been a hard one year for him. His desire and only endeavour in life is to act in movies. So this one year sabbatical has been a little setback for him. But he is doing really well for himself."