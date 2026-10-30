Rishabh Shetty goes bigger, bolder for Shivaji Maharaj, joins forces with Bhushan Kumar for two-part epic on Maratha King

After Kantara Chapter One, Rishab Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to depict the life of the ultimate Maratha Kingdom's Warrior King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Read on to know more.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and producer-director Sandeep Singh for an ambitious two-part historical epic titled 'The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. T-Series has come on board for the project, which aims to celebrate the life, legacy, and vision of the legendary Maratha king. The movie will bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's extraordinary journey and his vision of Swarajya to the big screen.

Bhushan Kumar on teaming up with Rishab Shetty

Marking the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar honoured Rishab Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reflecting the team's reverence for the historical figure and the responsibility they associate with bringing his story to cinema. Speaking about the project, Bhushan Kumar said, "Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated 'The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen. With Rishab Shetty's powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy."

About Shivaji Maharaj biopic

The two-part saga will explore defining battles, sacrifices, landmark victories and lesser-known chapters from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The narrative will focus on his military genius, strategic foresight, fearless leadership and transformative vision of Swarajya.

The film is said to be mounted on an expansive scale and will feature an ensemble cast, along with a creative team comprising talent from India and overseas. The makers aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that introduces this significant chapter of Indian history to audiences across generations.

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With pre-production underway, the film is scheduled to go on floors in early 2027. The makers intend to celebrate not just the historical events surrounding the Maratha king but also the ideals of Swarajya and the enduring influence of his leadership. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, 'The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' is a T-Series Films and Legend Studios production.

The film is directed by Sandeep Singh, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and written by Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh. Rishab Shetty, Shiv Chanana, and Kabiir Sadanand are the co-producers.