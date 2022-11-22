'Rishabh Pant ko maang': Urvashi Rautela gets trolled as she shares her photo with folded hands

File Photo

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, on Tuesday, dropped a photo of herself in which she can be seen praying in front of god with her folded hands. Sharing the photo, she asked, “Kya Bhagwaan se kuch maangna chahiye? Kya maange?"

In no time, Urvashi Rautela's photo went viral, and social media users started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Lagta hai Newzealand ka visa nhi mila madam ko.....” The second one stated, “Rishabh 17 ka hath,” the third one said, “Aap bhagwan sa magna ki RP ki form Laut aaye.” The fourth one said, “Yeh samjdi hai apne app ko k Mai h sundar hun is duniya mein itna ego or show off itna hai ismein koi b cheeze krni logo ko dikhane k liye krni hai or yeh caption Dekho Kya daal rhi hai Kya yr sundar to bnaya par na to iske ande dil hai na dimag bas show off or ego jitni marzi kra lo koi n puchta ab ise Bollywood mein.”

The fifth one said, “Rishabh Bhai and unki form ko manglo didi..phir aap hum sab khus ho jaynge apki chotu bhaiya apko mil jaynge aur humne unki batting dekhno ko mil jayegi..” The sixth person stated, “Rishab pant ko maang le.”

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with a car and wrote, "Tu bin bataaye le chal mujhe kahin….. jahan tu muskuraye manzil hai meri wahin."

In no time, her photo went viral on social media and netizens started commenting on it. One of them wrote, "Mam RP bhiya Or aap ki jodi world class lagti hai."The second one said, "You are so beautiful as an angel, I cannot get my eyes out of you.. so proud of you." The third person wrote, "I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come? If you like this comment smile once and like this and let me know you like."

