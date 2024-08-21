Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

7 beautiful birds that can sing

7 beautiful birds that can sing

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

After winning the Best Actor National Award, Rishab Shetty slammed Bollywood for 'showing India in a bad light'. However, his comment has faced strong backlash from the netizens.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:01 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'
Rishab Shetty- The scene from Kantara
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty, who recently won a National Award for his performance in Kantara, has criticised Bollywood for showing 'India in a bad light' at international film festivals. Rishab is actively promoting his upcoming movie Laughing Buddha with Pramod Shetty. In an interview with MetroSaga, Rishab slammed Hindi films and shared his thoughts about them. 

Speaking about the same, Shetty said, "Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art films are invited to global events and given a red carpet. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that’s what I try to do." Rishab's comment irked several netizens, and they called him a 'Bollywood hater'. A few internet users even called him a hypocrite and referred to a scene from Kantara, in which his character pinches a female's waist 'without her consent.'

A netizen wrote, "Such a jealous soul. Kattar Bollywood hater. He begged Bollywood audience to support his overrated film filled with problematic content.” Another netizen said, “Success is temporary, but pinching female waists and sh*tting on Bollywood is permanent.” 

Analysts argue that Bollywood is the only Indian industry recognised internationally and has helped other Indian films gain global traction. One critic remarked, “As if not showing those realities on screen would change the living conditions of people in India. That’s what happens when you live in a posh apartment surrounded by elite class people and 20 servants holding an umbrella for you; you forget there is another world too." 

Rishab's comment has sparked a new debate on the portrayal of India in Bollywood movies. Rishabh's Laughing Buddha will be released in the cinemas on August 30.  

Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Kantara

On August 16, the winners of the 70th National Award were announced in New Delhi. Rishab won Best Actor for his performance in Kantara. The pan-India blockbuster also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

Read: Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?

Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement