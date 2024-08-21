Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

After winning the Best Actor National Award, Rishab Shetty slammed Bollywood for 'showing India in a bad light'. However, his comment has faced strong backlash from the netizens.

Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty, who recently won a National Award for his performance in Kantara, has criticised Bollywood for showing 'India in a bad light' at international film festivals. Rishab is actively promoting his upcoming movie Laughing Buddha with Pramod Shetty. In an interview with MetroSaga, Rishab slammed Hindi films and shared his thoughts about them.

Speaking about the same, Shetty said, "Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art films are invited to global events and given a red carpet. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that’s what I try to do." Rishab's comment irked several netizens, and they called him a 'Bollywood hater'. A few internet users even called him a hypocrite and referred to a scene from Kantara, in which his character pinches a female's waist 'without her consent.'

RISHAB SHETTY: Indian films, especially Bollywood shows India in a Bad light, touted as art films, getting invited to global event, red carpets.



My nation, My state, My language-MY PRIDE, why not take it on a +ve note globally & that's what I try to do.



pic.twitter.com/qR2NQkDe6J — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 20, 2024

Bollywood is only industry in India which has been recognised by people outside India...they have opened markets to other Indian films in International market...



Also Rishabh shud say names of film which has shown India in bad light — Movie_Reviews (@Movie_reviewsss) August 20, 2024

success is temporary, but pinching female waist & shitting on Bollywood is permanent August 20, 2024

That's why I call the majority of these South stars as hypocrites.

They are only concerned about their language. — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) August 20, 2024

Such a jealous soul. Katter bollywood hater.

He begged bollywood audience to support his third class overrated film that was filled with animal k!ling, s£x prevert, meat eating, women abuser etc.



Showing his true color. — अपना Bollywood@Apna_Bollywood) August 20, 2024

This Niggga is Retarded or what?????

Indian Cinema is famous in Overseas because of Bollywood and SRK from Decades — (@Ad1tyaVarma) August 20, 2024

A netizen wrote, "Such a jealous soul. Kattar Bollywood hater. He begged Bollywood audience to support his overrated film filled with problematic content.” Another netizen said, “Success is temporary, but pinching female waists and sh*tting on Bollywood is permanent.”

Analysts argue that Bollywood is the only Indian industry recognised internationally and has helped other Indian films gain global traction. One critic remarked, “As if not showing those realities on screen would change the living conditions of people in India. That’s what happens when you live in a posh apartment surrounded by elite class people and 20 servants holding an umbrella for you; you forget there is another world too."

Rishab's comment has sparked a new debate on the portrayal of India in Bollywood movies. Rishabh's Laughing Buddha will be released in the cinemas on August 30.

Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Kantara

On August 16, the winners of the 70th National Award were announced in New Delhi. Rishab won Best Actor for his performance in Kantara. The pan-India blockbuster also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Read: Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.