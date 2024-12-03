Rishab Shetty has taken the tag of pan-India star seriously as now he will be seen playing valiant Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Actor Rishab Shetty, known for leading and directing blockbuster Kantara, has now been confirmed to play Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sandeep Singh, the co-producer of Mary Kom, Sarbjit, Veer Savarkar, Ramleela, Sarbjit, and Bajirao Mastani will helm this historic epic. While Rishab Shetty will breathe life into the role of the legendary warrior king who defied and inspired generations. The movie is said to be produced on a big scale, featuring groundbreaking visuals, and stunning VFX, backed by a team of top-notch technicians from across the globe.

Rishab Shetty has reacted to playing the iconic Maratha King and added, "Sandeep's vision for The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was so grand, that as soon as I heard the film, I said yes without blinking any eyelid. Playing The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honour beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen."

Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #ThePrideOfBharatChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj



This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged… pic.twitter.com/CeXO2K9H9Q — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) December 3, 2024

Director and producer Sandeep Singh added, "Rishab Shetty was my first and only choice for the role—he truly embodies the strength, spirit and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film has been my dream for many years now, and it is my privilege and honour to be bringing this story to the silver screen. The film has been envisioned with a scale, grandeur and never-before-seen before action choreography that will help take Indian cinema truly global.

Rishab has an impressive line-up including Kantara 2 (2025), and Jai Hanuman (2026). With this stellar lineup, Rishab Shetty has become one of the most promising actors in Indian cinema, bringing larger-than-life stories to the silver screen. The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is slated to release on January 21, 2027 worldwide.

