Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee laud Team India for record-breaking chase against Australia to reach World Cup final: 'Kamaal kar diya'

India recorded the highest-ever run chase in women's ODI to defeat Australia in the semi-final match and reached the women's World Cup final. Here's how the film celebs congratulated the girls for their historic win.

Guided by Jemimah Rodrigues' 127 off 134 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 off 88, India recorded the highest-ever run chase in women's ODI to score 341/5 against Australia's 338/10 in the semi-final clash at Navi Mumbai, and reached the 2025 Women's World Cup Final. Several film celebrities lauded team India for their historic win against the defending champions.

Heaping the Indian women's cricket team, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination...Well done, Team India...on the finals, my girls." In another Instagram Story, she uploaded a photo of Jemimah Rodrigues and wrote, "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah", and added red heart emojis.

Sharing pictures of Team India from the semi-final clash on his Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee penned, "Kamaal kar diya! Into the finals! Pure heart, grit and class from our women in blue. Chasing 339, the highest in women’s ODI history. A moment that lifts the game and pushes women’s cricket forward in a big way. Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure. Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments. Proud of team India. Wishing them the best of luck for the finals."

Rishab Shetty took to his X (formerly Twitter) and posted, "What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues that century was pure class."

Suniel Shetty shared a photo of Jemimah Rodrigues on his X handle and wrote, "339...Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was BIGGER. Jemimah’s unbeaten ton and India’s fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief."

India will now clash with South Africa in the 2025 Women's World Cup Final on Sunday, November 2 at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Neither India nor South Africa have won the tournament in the 12 editions played so far. India lost the final twice in 2005 and 2017 to Australia and England, respectively. It will be South Africa's first Women's World Cup final.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...