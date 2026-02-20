Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'

After Anoushka Shankar's recent statement, declining Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma's claim of not being Pandit Ravi Shankar's 'last disciple', Rishabh's team has issued an official statement.

Popular sitarist and music producer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has a massive fan base. Rishab hails from the Rikhi Ram lineage of instrument makers. Rishab has been the first sitarist to perform solo at the White House, and has always referred to music as the best tool to maintain one's emotional well-being. Rishab often called himself the last and youngest disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar. However, this statement was challenged by Pandit Ravi Shankar's daughter, Anoushka Shankar.

What did Anoushka Shankar say about Rishab Sharma?

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Anoushka Shankar refuted the statement of Rishabh of being her father's disciple. She said, "Rishab is really talented, and he is clearly speaking to people in a really wonderful way. I think there is some misunderstanding about his guruship." She further lauded Rishabh's talents and added, "He learnt very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father's senior disciples, Parimal Sadaphal, and he had a couple of lessons with my father, very informally, with Parimal uncle also in the room."

Anoushka further asserted that they knew him from childhood because Rishab was the son of our instrument maker, Sanjay Rikiram Sharma. "Somehow that has gone, blown up into some story of him being his last disciple or the youngest disciple, which isn't true. But he is super talented and deserves all the success with or without that story,” she mentioned.

What was Rishab Sharma's team's reply to Anoushka Sharma's statement?

After Anoushka's remarks during the Humans of Bombay interaction, an official statement has been issued by the team of Rishab Rikhiram Sharma regarding the legitimacy of his discipleship under Pandit Ravi Shankar. The official statement reads, "On 3rd January 2012, at the Ravi Shankar Centre (Saraswati Pooja Hall), a private meeting was held at the express request of Pandit Ravi Shankar between 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, his parents Sanjay and Manjul Sharma, his brother Mukul Sharma, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal, Shruti Sadamal, and Panditji with his wife Sukanya Shankar. This followed a personal call from Panditji to Sanjay Sharma on 2nd January, requesting Rishab’s presence for the Ganda Bandhan ceremony the next day. During the meeting, Panditji inquired about Rishab’s prior musical training. Sanjay Sharma explained that Rishab had received guidance primarily from him and his school music teacher, Salim Kumar, for competitions and school events, and had not undergone formal initiation under any Guru, with much of his learning self-directed through online study since age 10. Upon reviewing Rishab’s aptitude, Panditji observed that such talent required structured grooming and expressed his willingness, with family consent, to formally accept Rishab as his disciple, noting that he would guide him even if he had been under another Guru."

"Sukanya Shankar noted that during their stay in the USA, she had shown Panditji a YouTube recording of Rishab performing Raag Tilak Kamod at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event in New Delhi on 10th February 2011. After reviewing the recording again on the morning of 3rd January, Pandit Ravi Shankar decided to accept Rishab as a Shishya, intending to personally nurture his potential. He asked Rishab to perform the same raag, listened attentively, demonstrated and corrected the composition, and conducted a formal lesson lasting several hours. Panditji clarified that while he might not always be physically present, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal would supervise structured training, with periodic remote progress reviews. The session culminated in the formal Ganda Bandhan ceremony, during which Panditji tied the traditional red thread around Rishab’s wrist and spoke of Kartavya Vidya, emphasizing that while the thread may physically break, the spiritual Guru-Shishya bond endures for life."