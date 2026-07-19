FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer in Ramayana soundtrack; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash; flaunts his Rs 35.8 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch

Rishab Sharma poses with Ranbir, Yash as he joins Rahman, Zimmer in Ramayana

IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI against England?

IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer in Ramayana soundtrack; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash; flaunts his Rs 35.8 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch

Sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has joined Ramayana, collaborating with Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on the film's soundtrack. Backed by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer in Ramayana soundtrack; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash; flaunts his Rs 35.8 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins Ramayana
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Neo-classical musician and sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has joined Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, marking his debut in Hindi cinema. In a significant collaboration, Sharma will work alongside Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman to shape the soundtrack of the ambitious two-part epic. The trailer of the much-anticipated mythological saga was unveiled at a star-studded event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday night. One of the evening’s standout moments came when Sharma took the stage ahead of the trailer launch and performed live using his custom-engineered electronic sitar, SITARA. His set featured the iconic bhajan Rama Rama as well as his original compositions Tilak Kamod, Chanakya, Kautilya and Tandavam.

As part of the project, Sharma has contributed to the film's trailer title track and several key musical segments. His compositions seek to merge the richness of Indian classical traditions with contemporary elements, adding a distinct sonic dimension to the film. Hours before the grand unveiling, Sharma shared a photograph on Instagram alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who portray Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively. In the picture, he was seen wearing a limited-edition watch featuring Ram Janmabhoomi imagery, reportedly worth Rs 35.8 lakh.

Over the past few years, Sharma has established himself as one of India’s most prominent contemporary classical musicians. The youngest and final disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, he has gained global recognition through his Sitar for Mental Health initiative, which uses music as a tool for mindfulness, healing and emotional well-being. His sold-out concerts across India and overseas have helped introduce younger audiences to the sitar. His association with Ramayana marks another milestone in his career, placing the classical instrument at the heart of one of Indian cinema’s biggest productions.

Speaking at the trailer launch, producer Namit Malhotra said, "We’re delighted to welcome Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to the musical journey of Ramayana. Alongside Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, he will be contributing his unique artistry to the film's score. His distinctive musical voice brings a fresh perspective to this epic and we’re excited to have him on board."

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ramayan: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Part Two is expected to arrive in Diwali 2027.

READ | 'What happened to Salman Khan?': Superstar leaves fans worried as his latest video sparks health concerns

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer in Ramayana soundtrack; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash; flaunts his Rs 35.8 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch
Rishab Sharma poses with Ranbir, Yash as he joins Rahman, Zimmer in Ramayana
IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI against England?
IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI?
Rafael Nadal picks his favourite ahead of Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Rafael Nadal picks his favourite ahead of Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026
'What happened to Salman Khan?': Superstar leaves fans worried as his latest video sparks health concerns - Watch
'What happened to Salman Khan?': Superstar's latest video sparks health concerns
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement