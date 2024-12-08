Rishab Chadha opened up about career after Drishyam, why he rejected big movie offers, why he did the latest romedy series, and does he want to reprise his role in Drishyam 3.

Actor Rishab Chadha, best known for playing Sameer Deshmukh Drishyam (2015) has opened up about life after playing the villain in Ajay Devgn-starrer, his decision to reject several big offers of playing the negative lead, and his crazy theory for Drishyam 3.

Rishab has been in television and films since 2007. He has been part of several popular shows such as Aladin, Best of Luck Nilki, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. However, his role of playing Tabu's son in Drishyam boosts his career to another level.

Recently Rishab showcased his comic timing with ZEE5's Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. While promoting his new series, Rishab joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. In the candid chat, Rishab revealed that he's a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. When asked if SRK's career encouraged him to play the villain I'm Drishyam, he smiled and admitted, "The first thing that came to my mind is, 'Shah Rukh sir played the villain in his initial career. So I will also do it." Drishyam did help Rishab, but it also categorised him. The young actor admitted that he rejected big offers just because they were all negative leads. "I have rejected some really good offers, because it was almost similar to what I played, either grey shade or completely villain. I am ready to earn less, but I want to do something that will keep testing my skills."

Rishab also added that another reason he agreed to do this latest web series is to prove his comic timing. Discussing Drishyam 3, Rishab agrees that there are wild, crazy theories about his dead character returning in the third instalment. When asked if he would love to return to Drishyam 3, Rishab added, "Of course, I would love to. Why wouldn't I? I've heard some crazy theories that Sameer survived and he's alive. But jokes apart the character has given me recognition and I would always be ready to reunite with the same team.

Rishab also revealed the most shocking reaction he received after Drishyam, "I was called in a school for a function, and when I went to the stage to address the students, the principal interrupted me and said, "You better keep your phone inside." Rishab concluded the conversation by revealing that he will be soon coming up with a film as a lead, and it will be released in 2025. Rishab's Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is streaming on ZEE5.

