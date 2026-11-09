Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Shehzad Poonawalla has donated his prize money from Rise & Fall 2 to Maharashtra drought-hit farmers, leaving CM Devendra Fadnavis impressed.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has congratulated the Former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shehzad Poonawalla, on his victory in the 2nd season of the reality show Rise and Fall.

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Shehzad's gesture

Congratulations, Shehzad! Your decision to donate the prize money to CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers is truly appreciated. Thank you for standing with our Baliraja. @Shehzad_Ind #Maharashtra #CMReliefFund — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 8, 2026

On Sunday, the CM took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for Shehzad on his victory, and lauded him for his decision to donate his prize money to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers. He wrote, "Your gesture of donating the prize money to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers is truly appreciated. Thank you for standing with our Baliraja".

What is the CM Relief Fund of Devendra Fadnavis?

Shehzad Poonawalla's contribution to the CM Relief Fund comes amid the state facing one of its most widespread drought crises in recent years. The state government has declared 305 of its 358 talukas drought-affected, covering more than 85% of the state's geographical area. The declaration follows a deficient 2026 southwest monsoon, with Maharashtra receiving 804.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 994.5 mm, a shortfall of approximately 19%.

Watch Rise & Fall 2 winner Shehzad Poonawalla interview

Marathwada is the worst-hit region, as it recorded a 38% rainfall deficit; Vidarbha follows with a 27% deficit. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has the highest number of drought-affected talukas, at 76, followed by Amravati (56), Nashik (52), Nagpur (52) and Pune (51). More than eight lakh farmers have been affected, with soybean and cotton crops suffering.

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Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla was officially declared the winner of the 2nd season of Rise and Fall. The show, backed by a powerhouse creative team led by Banijay India and MX Original, was hosted by Virender Sehwag. The show is available to stream on MX Player by Prime Video.