FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nvidia Scandal: The Megaspeed Connection, Alice Huang Ties & Jensen Huang’s Affair

Nvidia Scandal: The Megaspeed Connection, Alice Huang Ties & Jensen Huang’s Affair

Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Shehzad Poonawalla donates winning amount to drought-hit farmers, Fadnavis react

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Shehzad Poonawalla has donated his prize money from Rise & Fall 2 to Maharashtra drought-hit farmers, leaving CM Devendra Fadnavis impressed.

Latest News

Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts
Devendra Fadnavis, Shehzad Poonawalla (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has congratulated the Former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shehzad Poonawalla, on his victory in the 2nd season of the reality show Rise and Fall.

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Shehzad's gesture

On Sunday, the CM took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for Shehzad on his victory, and lauded him for his decision to donate his prize money to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers. He wrote, "Your gesture of donating the prize money to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers is truly appreciated. Thank you for standing with our Baliraja". 

What is the CM Relief Fund of Devendra Fadnavis?

Shehzad Poonawalla's contribution to the CM Relief Fund comes amid the state facing one of its most widespread drought crises in recent years. The state government has declared 305 of its 358 talukas drought-affected, covering more than 85% of the state's geographical area. The declaration follows a deficient 2026 southwest monsoon, with Maharashtra receiving 804.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 994.5 mm, a shortfall of approximately 19%.

Watch Rise & Fall 2 winner Shehzad Poonawalla interview

Marathwada is the worst-hit region, as it recorded a 38% rainfall deficit; Vidarbha follows with a 27% deficit. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has the highest number of drought-affected talukas, at 76, followed by Amravati (56), Nashik (52), Nagpur (52) and Pune (51). More than eight lakh farmers have been affected, with soybean and cotton crops suffering.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Ramayana takes 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood', snaps at Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's haters, calls them 'barking dogs'

Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla was officially declared the winner of the 2nd season of Rise and Fall. The show, backed by a powerhouse creative team led by Banijay India and MX Original, was hosted by Virender Sehwag. The show is available to stream on MX Player by Prime Video.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Scene box office collection day 3: Suriya film challenges Ramayana, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
Scene box office collection day 3: Suriya film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts
Shehzad Poonawalla donates winning amount to drought-hit farmers, Fadnavis react
Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100
Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868
Lal Krishna Advani Turns 100: Know about his net worth and source of income
Lal Krishna Advani Turns 100: Know about his net worth
Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire, reveals truth of incident: 'Please be responsible'
Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement