Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal claims cricketers DM her, shows chats to Virendra Sehwag, he reveals 'lefty bhi, righty bhi', netizens guess player

Sara Gurpal made a shocking claim that several cricketers have messaged her. When Virendra Sehwag checked her phone, even he was shocked by the chats. Netizens dropped their guesses.

Rise and Fall 2 premiered on Saturday, September 26, and in the first episode itself, Indian cricketers have come under the radar. Actress and model Sara Gurpal has claimed that several cricket players have messaged her. The new reality show is hosted by former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, and Sara Gurpal left him shocked on the premiere. While sharing the stage with the host, Sara dropped the bomb, revealing to Sehwag that several sportspersons from his fraternity are seeking her attention.

Virendra Sehwag is shocked to see the cricketers

Before heading into the penthouse, Sehwag tells Sara, "Maine suna hai ki bahut cricketers ne aapko DM (direct message) kiya hai." Sara agrees and replies, "Bahut cricketers message karte hain." Sehwag asks Sara to give him her phone. While sliding into her chats, Sehwag looks surprised that players messaged her. He reveals, "Arey waah. Isne bhi. Tabhi run nahi ban rahe." Without revealing the names, Sehwag drops major hints: "Arey yeh lefty bhi hai, righty bhi hai, yeh keeper bhi hai."

Watch the viral video

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Lefty bhi hai, righty bhi hai,… pic.twitter.com/0iZAqfw949 September 26, 2026

Netizens go wild with their guess

Soon, this conversation from the episode went viral online, and netizens started their guessing game, naming the cricketer who can potentially stalk her. An internet user wrote, "Not Riyan, maybe Jaiswal, Pant." Another internet user wrote, "righty to Virat Kohli hoga. WK Dhoni hoga." One of the internet users wrote, "No one is there, because it's an advertising strategy." A netizen mocked the actress and added, "Itne bure din aa gye Cricketers ke." Another netizen wrote, "Isko kaise kar rahe? Isme aisa kya hai? Ye khud involved hogi tabhi na."

About Rise and Fall 2

The second season of Rise and Fall has 15 contestants: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Sara Gurpal, Kaira Anu, Manish Kashyap, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat, Irina Rudakova, and Kajal Raghwani. Rise and Fall 2 is streaming on Prime Video.