RIP Wajid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, & others mourn the loss of music composer

Wajid Khan, of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42 due to complications after a kidney infection in the early hours of Monday. Now, Bollywood has come forward to condole the death of the music composer, including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta, and others.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas, prayers and in condolence." Meanwhile, Varun wrote, "shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music," along with a picture of his father, director David Dhawan, with Wajid.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Twitter, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace, my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7."

While Salim wrote, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un."

Members from the music industry such as Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, and others also left condolence messages. On the work front, the last song Sajid-Wajid worked on was released as recently as last week as the duo had composed Salman Khan’s lockdown number Bhai Bhai.

Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan wrote on Twitter, "RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare."