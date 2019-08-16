RIP Vidya Sinha! From Lata Mangeshkar to Bhumi Pednekar: B-Town mourns the loss of veteran actress

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

RIP Vidya Sinha! From Lata Mangeshkar to Bhumi Pednekar: B-Town mourns the loss of veteran actress

Vidya Sinha, famed for her roles in 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Juhu

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 12:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

B-Town on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran actor Vidya Sinha, who passed away at the age of 71 at a hospital. Condolences poured in from the film industry for the actor, who died due to lung and heart ailments.

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her grief. "Aaj guni abhinetri Vidya Sinha ka swargwas hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de." which roughly translates to, today I am very sad to hear that the virtuous actress, Vidya Sinha passed away. May her soul rest in peace!," she posted.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar posted on Twitter her condolences. "Breaks my heart to know that Vidya Sinha ma'am has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to her family and everyone whose life has been touched by her. May her soul rest in peace!", she wrote.

Shabana Azmi too posted a tribute for the actor on her Twitter handle and wrote, "RIP Vidya Sinha."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar posted a sweet message for the actor. "Sad to hear the demise of actress Vidya Sinha, she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat & Pati Patni Aur Woh. My condolences to her family & friends. #OmShanti," he tweeted alongside a beautiful photograph of the late actor."

Vidya Sinha, famed for her roles in 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Juhu. The actor who spread her magic on the silver screen was also popular on television where she essayed roles in daily soaps like 'Bahu Rani,' 'Hum Do Hain Na,' 'Bhabhi' and 'Kavyanjal'.

Born on November 15, 1947 to film producer Pratap S Rana in Mumbai, Vidya who began her career at the age of 18 as a model was crowned Miss Bombay after which several advertising stints led to a discovery by Basu Chatterjee.

Vidya, who was loved and admired by many in the industry was most recently seen as lead actor in Naeha's Daadi (grandmother) in TV show 'Itti Si Khushi'. After a break in her career, she made a comeback to films with Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard' in 2011. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Haryana violence: SC plea calls for ‘boycott and killing’ of Muslims in Nuh after clashes in Gurugram

Meet mathematician who founded Rs 90000 crore firm, donated Rs 6210 crore, drives cheap car, lives in small house

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE