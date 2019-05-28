RIP Veeru Devgan! Last rites of Ajay Devgn's father held at Vile Parle crematorium

Action director and father of actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan, was cremated on Monday at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Salim Khan, and Jimmy Shergill joined the bereaved family to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

As the news of Veeru's death spread, B-town celebrities thronged Ajay's residence to pay homage to the late action director. Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Prakash Jha, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Ajay's residence on Monday, among others.

Besides these, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kunal Kohli, Aftab Shivdasani, Ranvir Shorey, and director duo Abbas-Mustan shared their heartfelt condolences to the Devgan family on social media.

Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest. Devgan has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the producer of the film.

He has also acted in a couple of films such as 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla', to name a few.