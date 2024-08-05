Rimi Sen reacts to plastic surgery rumours, says she got fillers, botox: 'I too want to...'

Rimi Sen has worked in popular films such as Dhoom, Hungama, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, and Baghban among others.

Rimi Sen, who almost disappeared after her famous appearances in many films in the 2000s, is now back in the news. The actress's latest Instagram pictures went viral on the internet with netizens claiming that the actress has undergone plastic surgery. Now, in a recent interview, Rimi Sen has dismissed such rumours and has said that has got fillers, botox, and PRP treatment done.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai (If people are thinking that I have undergone plastic surgery)...if it’s in a good way, it’s very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain (People are saying such things without me undeergoing plastic surgery). I have only got fillers, botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else."

Sharing that she might get a facelift done after the age of 50, the 42-year-old actress added, "One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50."

Thanking her two doctors for their consultation and treatment, Rimi concluded, "They help me a lot to look good. Shayad logon ko meri latest pics mein skin achha lag raha hoga mera (Maybe people liked my skin in my latest pics). Anyone can look good by using these things, and having discipline. But if you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how can I correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say correct this."

Rimi Sen has been a part of popular films such as Dhoom, Hungama, Baghban, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Johnny Gaddaar, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited among others.

READ | Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.