Rimi Sen quits Bollywood, joins real estate in Dubai, reveals why people are moving out of India: 'There are numerous taxes and endless hurdles'

Rimi Sen, the top actress of the 2000 now looks unrecognisable, has quit Bollywood, and moved to Dubai. Read on to know about her new business venture and why she has quit India.

Rimi Sen, the popular actress who has been part of various successful films, including Baghban, Golmaal, Deewane Huye Paagal, and Dhoom, has been away from the limelight for quite some time. Recently, Sen made a sizzling comeback, not in films, but on social media. Rimi is now looking unrecognisable and has revealed her whereabouts. For the unversed, Rimi made her Bollywood debut with Hungama (2003). Since then, the actress has worked with the biggest of stars, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Abhishek Bachchan. Rimi, in a short span of time, became part of major production houses, including Yash Raj Films. However, after the 2010s, Rimi slowly became irregular on the screen, and by 2015-2016, she disappeared. However, Rimi has now revealed that she has quit Bollywood and is now working as a real estate agent.

Also read: Border 2 day one collection prediction: Sunny Deol set to write history, advance booking already beat Jaat, will take opening of Rs 35-40 crore

Where is Rimi Sen now?

In the video interview posted by Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, a different Rimi Sen revealed that she is now working as a real estate agent and relocated to Dubai. She has joined other Indian celebrities who have already invested in properties in Dubai and other Gulf nations. In this interview, Rimi revealed why she ventured into real estate.

Why Dubai for Rimi Sen?

Rimi Sen asserted that Dubai is incredibly welcoming. She added, "Which is why 95% of the population here comprises expatriates, with the remainder being Emiratis. Dubai has embraced everyone with open arms—there are mosques and temples alike. They consider everyone's needs, and the city's primary goal is to enhance people's lives, making them easier and more comfortable.”

Rimi Sen revealed why Indians are moving out to Dubai

Rimi Sen added that while Dubai's goal is to enhance people's lives, in India, common people are suffering due to taxes and altering policies. "This is something we don't often observe in our own country, as the government frequently alters policies unexpectedly, complicating life for citizens. There are numerous taxes and endless bureaucratic hurdles, making it less conducive for business. The real estate sector here operates efficiently due to its structured approach. You must collaborate solely with agents and agencies. Developers fulfil their roles, agencies handle theirs, and a well-organised system is in place,” She concluded.