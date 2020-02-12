Rima Jain gives her stamp of approval to Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria's relationship

Tara Sutaria who made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey has been grabbing headlines not only for her films and red carpet choices but also for her alleged relationship with Aadar Jain, younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain. Though both Aadar and Tara have never confirmed their relationship, Aadar's mother, Rima Jain, in a recent interview, approved of Tara for her son.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Rima said, "We love anybody our son loves." She further cleared the air about a wedding anytime soon, Rima said, "No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

Tara was an important presence at Armaan's wedding, she even danced alongside Aadar during the reception. The actress also made it to a family picture posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in which she wrote, "Family. #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways."

At Armaan’s wedding last week, Tara was a welcome surprise when she sang a song of the newlyweds and also burned the dance floor with Aadar. The rumoured couple was also seen grooving to the song Gallan Kardi from the recently-released Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan. Aadar and Tara sparked rumours of a romance after their frequent public appearances and it gained momentum when they were clicked at the airport together, returning from a New Year getaway. “Well, we enjoy each other’s company,” Tara had confessed in a chat earlier.