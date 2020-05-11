'Ridiculously meticulous': That's Deepika Padukone's mother's day wish with her childhood photo

For any occasion or festival, Deepika Padukone goes unconventional way to wish the world. On Sunday, Mother's Day was celebrated worldwide and wishes were poured in on social media by people and celebrities too. Many of them posted unseen photos with their mom with beautiful captions written for the same. But Deepika decided to post a childhood photo of herself from her school days to wish Mother's Day.

Deepika took to her Instagram page and shared a photo in which she is all smiling in a school uniform holding trophies she won during a sports event. While in the second photo, a message is written to Deepika's mom about how she individually has won all the races. It read as "Overall individual championship cup for primary seniors."

DP wrote, "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in Exhibit B) We love you! #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani #happymothersday @riticulousness @ranveersingh #papasingh @anishapadukone #papapadukone"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is of neo-noir genres as revealed by the dimpled beauty earlier.

Moreover, Deepika will also be playing an extended cameo in Kabir Khan's '83 alongside her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. DP will be seen as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife.