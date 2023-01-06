Search icon
Ridhi Dogra ranks with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan in IMDb's top 5 Indian celeb list

Ridhi Dogra has started the year with a bang and she is been ranked among the top 5 Indian celebrities on IMDb.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Ridhi Dogra

Actress Ridhi Dogra has always impressed her fans by giving standout performances in television. After venturing into the web space, Dogra added more credible titles to her career. Her acting chops in The Married Women, Asur, and the recent-released Pitchers S2 have impressed the netizens. 

Ridhi has three movie releases lined up for 2023, including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Lakadbaggha, and Asur 2. Well, that's not all folks, Ridhi has even been ranked on IMDb's top 5 popular Indian stars. Other stars included in the list are Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. 

Here's the screenshot 

image

While interacting with DNA India, Ridhi opened up about working with SRK and Salman. When asked to point out a quality that specifies their personality, Ridhi said, "They (SRK and Salman) are different people, but one quality that is common between them is the humility that they carry. When it comes to craft, work ethics, and being on sets, they are very humble. I was amazed by the balance they keep between 'action' and 'cut.'" 

Dogra went on to praise Shah Rukh, and she stated that for her, SRK was more than just a 'superstar.' "Shah Rukh is from Delhi, so I get this Delhi wala vibe with him." Ridhi also hails from the capital, so she was proud to hang around with a Delhite, "I felt very comfortable with him, kyuki woh Delhi se hai, aur unka humour bhi Delhi ka hai. I also told him, 'I will not call you Shah Rukh sir, for me you are Shah Rukh.'" Ridhi revealed. The Asur actor further added, "The humility factor from them, is something that should be learnt. It is something to be remembered." Ridhi further summarised SRK's nature by saying that he doesn't take himself too seriously, but he does consider his art very seriously. 

