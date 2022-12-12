Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ridhi Dogra opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and Salman Khan in Tiger 3 | Exclusive

RIdhi Dogra finally broke the silence on collaborating with two big superstars of Bollywood, and she has something interesting to share.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

Ridhi Dogra opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and Salman Khan in Tiger 3 | Exclusive
Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra has proved her worth on television, and she even made a notable mark in the digital space as well. In 2023, Ridhi will be seen playing a significant part in two of the most awaited movies, Jawan and Tiger 3. Yes, fans of Ridhi, rejoice, as your favourite star will soon prove her worth in Bollywood as well. 

The Married Women star will end 2022 with a bang, as she will be seen with Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan and Arunabh Kumar in Pitcher Season 2. While interacting with DNA India, Ridhi opened up about working with SRK and Salman. When asked to point out a quality that specifies their personality, Ridhi said, "They (SRK and Salman) are different people, but one quality that is common between them is the humility that they carry. When it comes to craft, work ethics, and being on sets, they are very humble. I was amazed by the balance they keep between 'action' and 'cut.'" 

Dogra went on to praise Shah Rukh, and she stated that for her, SRK was more than just a 'superstar.' "Shah Rukh is from Delhi, so I get this Delhi wala vibe with him." Ridhi also hails from the capital, so she was proud to hang around with a Delhite, "I felt very comfortable with him, kyuki woh Delhi se hai, aur unka humour bhi Delhi ka hai. I also told him, 'I will not call you Shah Rukh sir, for me you are Shah Rukh.'" Ridhi revealed. The Asur actor further added, "The humility factor from them, is something that should be learnt. It is something to be remembered." Ridhi further summarised SRK's nature by saying that he doesn't take himself too seriously, but he does consider his art very seriously. 

Ridhi's new show Pitchers Season 2 will steam on ZEE5 and TVF from December 23. Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. Also, Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on November 10, 2023. 


 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy S23 to get powerful camera with 8K 30fps video recording
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.