Ridhi Dogra opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and Salman Khan in Tiger 3 | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra has proved her worth on television, and she even made a notable mark in the digital space as well. In 2023, Ridhi will be seen playing a significant part in two of the most awaited movies, Jawan and Tiger 3. Yes, fans of Ridhi, rejoice, as your favourite star will soon prove her worth in Bollywood as well.

The Married Women star will end 2022 with a bang, as she will be seen with Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan and Arunabh Kumar in Pitcher Season 2. While interacting with DNA India, Ridhi opened up about working with SRK and Salman. When asked to point out a quality that specifies their personality, Ridhi said, "They (SRK and Salman) are different people, but one quality that is common between them is the humility that they carry. When it comes to craft, work ethics, and being on sets, they are very humble. I was amazed by the balance they keep between 'action' and 'cut.'"

Dogra went on to praise Shah Rukh, and she stated that for her, SRK was more than just a 'superstar.' "Shah Rukh is from Delhi, so I get this Delhi wala vibe with him." Ridhi also hails from the capital, so she was proud to hang around with a Delhite, "I felt very comfortable with him, kyuki woh Delhi se hai, aur unka humour bhi Delhi ka hai. I also told him, 'I will not call you Shah Rukh sir, for me you are Shah Rukh.'" Ridhi revealed. The Asur actor further added, "The humility factor from them, is something that should be learnt. It is something to be remembered." Ridhi further summarised SRK's nature by saying that he doesn't take himself too seriously, but he does consider his art very seriously.

Ridhi's new show Pitchers Season 2 will steam on ZEE5 and TVF from December 23. Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. Also, Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on November 10, 2023.



