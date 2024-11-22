Riddhima Kapoor Sahani commented on Ranbir Kapoor being trolled as 'misogynist', and admitted that she get affected with social media negativity.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani opened up about trolling, and her brother was mocked as a misogynist by trolls. Riddhima recently made headlines after appearing in the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Riddhima has been open about her social media trolling and even addressed the negativity surrounding Ranbir Kapoor. Alia, who is married to Ranbir, once revealed that he asked her to wipe out the lipstick. This revelation led to massive trolling of the actor, with many calling him 'misogynist'. While speaking to Zoom, Sr Kapoor defended her actor brother and remarked on Alia-Ranbir's bond. She said, "I know how they are, we all know how they are. They adore each other. They created the most beautiful child ever, Raha. She’s so, so adorable. They’re amazing parents. So, I don’t think they really care about what people say. People will say things, they’re trolls for a reason. I don’t think they really care. They’re very happy together, and that’s what matters the most.”

Asked how Riddhima handles the negativity by trolls, she admitted, "I do get annoyed. Then annoyed at who? Was it Richa who said it, or is it Chintu sitting in Chandigarh writing something? Koi bhi kahin pe baith ke kuch bhi likh rahe [Anyone can sit anywhere and write anything]. They don’t know us. They can judge us, they can say things.”

Riddhima clarifies that she's nothing like a 'nepo product'. Calling herself a 'very simple girl' she added, "I love being at home with my family. I rarely go out; I barely socialise. I don’t even bother about trolls. Trolls are trolls because of a reason. Why highlight them and give them importance? Riddhima said that naysayers won't stop spreading hatred, but that shouldn't bother him, "Logon ka kaam hai bolna, woh toh bolege [people are bound to say something; let them]. People have always been saying nasty things, negative things, but why let negativity get to you? You focus on all the positives,” she added.

