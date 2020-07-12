Riddhima Kapoor slams 'attention seeker' for claiming Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar are COVID-19 positive

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a screengrab from a user who claimed that her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor have been tested positive for COVID-19 because they were partying with Agasthya Nanda. The user also said that Karan Johar has also tested positive for the same reason.

Calling out the user as 'attention seeker' for the claim, Riddhima shared the screengrab which read, "Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor #NeetuKapoor #KaranJohar also test positive for COVID19. #AgasthyaNanda, grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor."

The news came in after Amitabh Bachchan clarified that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to Nanavati hospital. "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics #fakenews," wrote Riddhima alongside the screenshot.

Here it is:

For the uninitiated, Agashtya Nanda has tested negative for coronavirus. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda have also tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are coronavirus positive and receiving treatment just like Amitabh.