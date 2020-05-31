Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares old picture with Rishi Kapoor, baby Ranbir Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was missing her daddy dearest and shared a throwback image while putting it out there. The throwback photo saw Rishi holding his kids Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor in each of his hands.

Riddhima shared the image and wrote "we miss you" with a heart emoji. In the picture, she was seen laughing out loud and fell into Rishi's laps while doing so. Meanwhile baby Ranbir Kapoor was still posing for the cameras while holding his daddy's shoulders.

Rishi was seen in a black t-shirt in the picture. On the other hand, Ranbir and Riddhima were twinning in white. While Ranbir made a funny face in the image and held Rishi Kapoor's shoulder with one hand, his other hand was near Riddhima's hair.

Here's the image:

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Arpil 30, 2020, after two-year long battle with cancer. He died of leukemia, for which he was being treated in US. Rishi had come back to India and promoted his movie 'The Body' with Emraan Hashmi. More so, he had signed 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.