Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's sun-kissed image with Ranbir, Neetu and Samara is the cutest thing you will see

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a cuteness overload picture with family, including brother Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara. The sun-kissed image was filled with hope and the first image of the family happy together since Rishi Kapoor's demise on Arpil 30, 2020.

In the sun-kissed photo, which is probably a throwback picture, Ranbir is seen holding their pet dog while posing next to Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His niece Samara also grabs limelight with her infectious smile while wearing pink bunny ears.

Take a look at the image:

Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor bid Rishi Kapoor farewell with a funeral for him, which was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, among others. Riddhima was stuck in Delhi at the time and so she could be part of the funeral only on video call.

Riddhima however was part of the prayer meet, held the next day. She, Ranbir, Neetu, Alia and Ayan Mukerji were also spotted at Rishi Kapoor's ashes-immersion ceremony the day following the prayer meet. While Riddhima has been spending most time with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir has been dedicating time to both Neetu as well as girlfriend Alia Bhatt.