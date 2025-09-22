Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check details

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'

Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in IND vs PAK Super 4 match

Supreme Court issues BIG remark on defamation law: 'Time has come to...'

Can Europe become new land of opportunities for Indian professionals after Donald Trump’s $100K H1B shock?

Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal? Close aide of Khalistani terrorist Pannun, arrested on charges of...

Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of extinction risk

India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check details

New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara has finally reacted to the viral video where she's giving angry looks to her mother.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 07:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'
Samara with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samara Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, niece of Ranbir Kapoor, and granddaughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has finally reacted to her angry viral video with mom and grandmom. 

During Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s marriage, Samara was asked to pose for paparazzi. While standing with Riddhima and Neetu, Samiara visibly looked upset, and her reaction surprised netizens. Filmmaker Farah Khan decided to crack the mystery. The Om Shanti Om director, with her latest vlog, visited Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, at her luxurious Delhi home, Khan, along with her famous cook, Dilip, who decoded the real truth by confronting Samiara. 

Speaking about the viral video, Riddhima explained, “Samara ka kya hai na, ki, ‘Mein agar camera mein dekhungi, toh I am just going to give like a blue steel look.’ So, I told her that it looks like you are angry." Samara appeared in the vlog and revealed that she was simply giving a resting face. Reacting to how people misinterpreted her reaction, Samara said, "Let a girl have a resting face. It’s not a problem. It’s just a resting face. Yeah, smiling is good. I mean… normalise having a resting face."

Later, Farah also enquired Riddhima about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new house in Mumbai, and she confirmed having a room in their abode. “I have a room there. I am going to be on my mother’s floor. So, there’s one room for me and Bharat, and one for Samara too. My mom wants to keep us close."

Riddhima Kapoor's successful acting debut? 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is a successful entrepreneur and jewellery designer. Unlike other Kapoors, Riddhima chose a different path and achieved success. Last year, Riddhima made her debut with the reality web series Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Lives.

After a positive reaction to her debut web show, Riddhima will showcase her acting chops in her first feature film. The cherry on top is the fact that Riddhima will be sharing screen space with her mother, Neetu Kapoor. Earlier this year, the two wrapped up a 40-day shoot in the scenic town of Mashobra near Shimla.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netan
Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, was thrown away by bouncers; here's how he took his revenge
Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, then...
Shocking! Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya claims singer 'tortured' her during pregnancy: 'Kitchen lock kar dete, doctors ko bol dete..'
Shocking! Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya claims singer 'tortured' her
Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, heartbreaking video surfaces
Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, watch viral videos
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE