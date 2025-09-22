Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara has finally reacted to the viral video where she's giving angry looks to her mother.

Samara Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, niece of Ranbir Kapoor, and granddaughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has finally reacted to her angry viral video with mom and grandmom.

During Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s marriage, Samara was asked to pose for paparazzi. While standing with Riddhima and Neetu, Samiara visibly looked upset, and her reaction surprised netizens. Filmmaker Farah Khan decided to crack the mystery. The Om Shanti Om director, with her latest vlog, visited Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, at her luxurious Delhi home, Khan, along with her famous cook, Dilip, who decoded the real truth by confronting Samiara.

Speaking about the viral video, Riddhima explained, “Samara ka kya hai na, ki, ‘Mein agar camera mein dekhungi, toh I am just going to give like a blue steel look.’ So, I told her that it looks like you are angry." Samara appeared in the vlog and revealed that she was simply giving a resting face. Reacting to how people misinterpreted her reaction, Samara said, "Let a girl have a resting face. It’s not a problem. It’s just a resting face. Yeah, smiling is good. I mean… normalise having a resting face."

Later, Farah also enquired Riddhima about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new house in Mumbai, and she confirmed having a room in their abode. “I have a room there. I am going to be on my mother’s floor. So, there’s one room for me and Bharat, and one for Samara too. My mom wants to keep us close."

Riddhima Kapoor's successful acting debut?

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is a successful entrepreneur and jewellery designer. Unlike other Kapoors, Riddhima chose a different path and achieved success. Last year, Riddhima made her debut with the reality web series Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Lives.

After a positive reaction to her debut web show, Riddhima will showcase her acting chops in her first feature film. The cherry on top is the fact that Riddhima will be sharing screen space with her mother, Neetu Kapoor. Earlier this year, the two wrapped up a 40-day shoot in the scenic town of Mashobra near Shimla.