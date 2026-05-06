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Riddhima Kapoor's 15-year-old daughter Samara Sahni makes Bollywood debut: 'Proud and emotional'

Samara Sahni begins her film journey with Daadi Ki Shaadi, joining her mother and grandmother in a rare three-generation Bollywood moment.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 06, 2026, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Riddhima Kapoor's 15-year-old daughter Samara Sahni makes Bollywood debut: 'Proud and emotional'
Image credit: Instagram
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A new chapter is beginning for the Kapoor family as Samara Sahni steps into the world of films at just 15. The young star kid will be seen for the first time in Daadi Ki Shaadi, scheduled to release on May 8. She is the granddaughter of late Rishi Kapoor.

What makes this film even more special is that it brings together three generations of the same family. While Samara makes her debut, her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is also stepping into acting for the first time. Along with them, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is part of the film, making it a rare family moment on screen.

Samara’s appearance is said to be in the song Senti, where she will share screen space with her mother and grandmother. Talking about seeing her daughter on camera, Riddhima said, "It’s a small but a very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen."

The Kapoor family wasn’t always open to women entering films, but that changed over time. Actresses like Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan broke that barrier and built strong careers, paving the way for the next generation.

Samara is currently focused on her studies but is already familiar to the public due to frequent appearances with her family. She is the daughter of Riddhima and businessman Bharat Sahni, who got married in 2006.

Before this film, Riddhima had appeared on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar. She shared that the experience helped her feel more confident in front of the camera.
"Being in front of the camera for a show made me comfortable. It gave me a sense of ease and familiarity which definitely made this transition smoother."

She also revealed that Kapil Sharma played a role in her getting the film.
"I haven’t really asked him why directly. But I think he saw a certain honesty or relatability in me. I’m just grateful he recommended my name."

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film also features actors like Kapil Sharma, Sarath Kumar, Sadiaa Khateeb, Yograj Singh and Teju Kolhapure.

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