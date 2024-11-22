Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals what were her father, late Rishi Kapoor's last two wishes.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently made her OTT debut with the reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She lost her father, Bollywood superstar, Rishi Kapoor, in 2020 and recently, she revealed his last two wishes.

In an interview with Zoom, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed, “His last two wishes were getting Ranbir married and getting the house ready. So the house is almost ready, and Ranbir is married. It was very very emotional for us. I really wish he was here with us but I guess god had other plans."

Riddhima further added how Rishi Kapoor planned a grand celebration for her wedding, but Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wanted a cozy wedding with just their close ones. She said, "I had a really big wedding so I didn’t have a good time at my wedding at all. My dad wanted to have the biggest wedding, which he did. So Ranbir was like, ‘You know what, we have had a big wedding in the family, a big celebration so this time…’ And he is a very simple guy. Both Ranbir and Alia are very simple people. So they were like we want to do it very small."

She further said, “They said we just want people who matter to us, people who we are in touch with every single day and we want to have a good time ourselves and they did. Both of them were beaming with joy. They have thoroughly enjoyed their wedding and they met everyone, and spent time with everyone."

Riddhima was all praise for sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and said, "She’s a great girl. Alia is amazing. Like how she is with my mom also now, she’s just amazing. Her whole family, mom, sister, dad, they are all very kind people. Even her maasi, we love her. Alia is actually a very warm and giving person. I’ve said this all the time, she’s really nice human. Whenever she does something, she does it dil se, wholeheartedly. She will go out and make sure it’s done."

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has been released on Netflix. The show originally delved into the lives of four of Mumbai's Bollywood wives, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey. However, the third season introduced three new entrants from Delhi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani, who added a tadka to the show. Produced by Karan Johar, the show is available to watch on Netflix.

