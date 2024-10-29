Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls how her family had to face 'insensitive' comments after Rishi Kapoor's demise.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His demise left a profound impact on his family. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, recently recalled how her family was trolled for being 'composed' in public.

In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expressed that outsiders don’t understand the depths of their family’s struggles, adding that such remarks felt insensitive. She recalled, "People used to say to us, ‘Oh, they look so happy, and they are going out, and they are doing this.’ But you have to come home and see what happens.”

She further added that while they looked composed in public, privately, the family was navigating a difficult journey. Their choice not to visibly express their sadness did not mean they weren’t affected, and she wished people understood this complexity. She said, “People say so and so are privileged, so and so have everything; not necessarily how do you know the insecurity the other person is facing?”

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kanan, Riddhima Kapoor recalled how the family refrained from expressing their emotions publicly and said, "She recounted, “We used to go to separate rooms and cry, like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has gotten us really close.”

In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Neetu Kapoor revealed how she didn't want to go out for work after Rishi Kapoor's death and said, "After Papa (Rishi) went...I was not ready. You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show, I did ads. I used to shake before going. That's why I have taken a backseat this year. If I stayed home and didn't do anything, I'd go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn't good even until last year."

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani are the three new entrants in Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives which also stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

