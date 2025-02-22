At Aadar Jain and Alekha Jain's wedding, when Neetu Kapoor joined her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni for the paparazzi, the latter is seen getting angry and pushing away her grandmother.

Aadar Jain, grandson of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor and son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. The wedding was attended by the entire Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Now, a video from the grand wedding function is going viral in which Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen posing with her daughter Samara Sahni for the shutterbugs. As soon as Neetu Kapoor joins her daughter and granddaughter, Samara is seen getting angry and pushing away her grandmother for a couple of seconds. This moment has been captured by the cameras and has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip.

Netizens have been sharing their amusing reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Nani se daant padi hai", while another added, "Not a body language expert but look how her smile fades away the moment Neetu enters the frame. Definitely something was up." Guessing what must have been the reason behind Samara's extreme reaction, one netizen wrote, "Her nani must have said something rude about dress or how it's looking on her & she must be angry/ upset with that." "Samara is still a kid yaar, maybe she didn't like her outfit or something. Don't think anything serious was going on in this clip", wrote another Reddit user defending the Kapoors.

Apart from the Kapoor khandaan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's close friends Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani also arrived for the wedding. Rekha, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Gauri Khan were some of the other Bollywood celebrities who blessed the newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani with their presence.