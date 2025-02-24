Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has defended her daughter Samara Sahni after netizens slammed the star kid for allegedly pushing her grandmother Neetu Kapoor at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding last week.

After a video of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding last week went viral on social media in which it seemed that Samara Sahni was "pushing" her grandmother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor has now defended her daughter and explained the reason behind Samara's gesture towards Neetu.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star said, "The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying that, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers and I’m gonna pose like this and that’. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani."

How Samara Sahni reacted to the viral video

Sharing what Samara told her, Riddhima added, "She was like 'when did I push her? I was trying to pose myself. I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I was posing. I never pushed anyone.'" She further stated how Samara had reacted to a previous video in which she was trolled for her goofy behaviour at the airport, "'The last time I was being goofy then also they had a problem and now when I’m not doing anything they again have a problem.'"

How Neetu and Riddhima make sure Samara isn't affected by the exposure

Concluding her thoughts, Riddhima said, "Kids these days are more aware about all these things. There’s so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her (Samara) every single day about it — the pros, cons, good, bad, ugly, so that it doesn’t affect her."