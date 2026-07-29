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Richa Chadha to host her own non-fiction YouTube series Musafiri, set to premiere in August

Speaking about the series, Richa Chadha said, "With Musafiri, I wanted to create something that goes beyond ticking places off a map. I hope viewers come away not just with ideas for their next trip, but with a deeper appreciation of the places we visit and the communities that make them special."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Richa Chadha to host her own non-fiction YouTube series Musafiri, set to premiere in August
Richa Chadha to host Musafiri
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After earning critical acclaim as a producer with Girls Will Be Girls, which premiered at Sundance and went on to win the Independent Spirit Award, actor-producer Richa Chadha is now stepping into the non-fiction space with a new travel series under her banner, Pushing Buttons Studios.

Titled Musafiri, the travel-based show is set to premiere on YouTube in August. The series will follow Richa as she journeys across diverse destinations, exploring their history, culture, traditions and local communities. Going beyond conventional travel content, Musafiri promises an immersive experience, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the people and stories that shape each place.

Speaking about the series, Richa Chadha said, "Travel has always given me a chance to pause, observe and learn. With Musafiri, I wanted to create something that goes beyond ticking places off a map. Every destination has its own rhythm, history, food, people and stories that often don't find enough space in conventional travel content. This series is about slowing down and experiencing those layers. I hope viewers come away not just with ideas for their next trip, but with a deeper appreciation of the places we visit and the communities that make them special. As a producer, I enjoy backing stories that offer something meaningful, and Musafiri reflects that intention. I'm excited to finally share this journey with everyone and can't wait for audiences to travel with us when the series premieres in August."

With Musafiri, Pushing Buttons Studios expands its creative portfolio beyond fiction, marking its foray into travel-led non-fiction storytelling. The YouTube series aims to blend exploration with meaningful conversations and cultural discovery, offering audiences a fresh perspective on destinations through Richa's lens when it premieres this August.

READ | Ramayana: Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic to finally release on this date after multiple leaks

 

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