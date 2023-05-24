Richa Chadha slams focus on fashion, influencers at Cannes Film Festival: 'It’s a great venue for marketing...'

Richa Chadha at the Cannes Film Festival

There has been increased discussion about the focus on fashion and red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and not on the actual films being screened there. This year, a number of influencers from India are also walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival, leading to many calling it ‘the death’ of Cannes. Richa Chadha, who attended Cannes in 2015, has become the latest celeb to weigh in on the matter.

The Cannes Film Festival is considered the most prestigious film festival in the world but has also always attracted a significant interest from brands and marketers as well, who bring celebs to promote their brand on the red carpet. While this has been criticised, Richa says celebs should not be unfairly criticised or trolled. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress wrote, “There’s a lot of chatter on social media about Cannes, Fashion, film etc. Just wanna say, don’t shit on anyone please. People are excited to be here, I notice the ones that are thanking brands/designers/ alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here. It’s a gear venue for marketing no? Let them be. You will notice most people say they’re at the red carpet but won’t specify the film. Well, they’re not here with a film or for a film.”

Richa had attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 when her film Masaan was screened at the festival. While the film did not win, it was one of the rare mainstream Bollywood films to have been screened at the festival. It also received a long standing ovation upon its screening at Cannes. Addressing that, Richa added, “Having said that, should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at Cannes… It's the best feeling in the world. It’s after all a FILM FESTIVAL, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there’s no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing.”

This year, the only Indian film to be screened at Cannes is Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, which stars Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone. But apart from them, a number of other Indian celebs ranging from Aishwarya Rai to Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet at the festival, representing various brands. Influencers like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Niharika NM also made their Cannes debut this year.