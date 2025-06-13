Ashutosh Gowarike had made a short film America Return for the ZEE TV's anthology series Yule Love Story in 1994. The filmmaker converted his own short to Swades with Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir Khan has said that he rejected Swades as he found it borning.

Fans of Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been at war with each other on social media after the former revealed that he rejected Swades as he found its script boring. After working with Aamir Khan in Lagaan, Ashutosh Gowariker's next film with Swades with Shah Rukh Khan. While Lagaan became a blockbuster, Swades bombed at the box office. Both the films have now achieved cult status and considered among the best Hindi films of the 21st century. While Aamir's fans are agreeing with him that Swades was indeed boring, Shah Rukh's fans are claiming that Aamir can't digest the fact that Swades turned out to be a better film than Lagaan.

Quoting Aamir's viral video in which he is talking about Swades, one of his fans wrote, "Hardly anyone knows SRK lowkey lifted Swades from a 90s Zee TV episode. Bro really made a movie outta a TV serial and y’all out here calling it a masterpiece." Richa Chadha, known for her powerful performances in Fukrey, Heeramandi, and others, shut him and replied, "You do know that the actor featured in this TV episode is in fact the director of Swades, Ashutosh Gowarikar? That’s his wife Sunita in there too.. if I am not mistaken." Though netizens corrected Richa that the main actress isn't Sunita, but the Kannada actress Malavika Avinash; they also appreciated her for silencing the Aamir Khan fan.

Ashutosh had made a short film America Return, in which he himself played the leading character of Mohan Bhargava, for the ZEE TV's anthology series Yule Love Story in 1994. The filmmaker made his short film into the full-length feature Swades with Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava. Kannada actress Kishori Ballal had played Kaveri Amma in both, America Return and Swades. Gayatri Joshi played the leading lady in Swades, her only film till date as she quit industry after her marriage with real estate industrialist Vikas Oberoi.









What did Aamir Khan say about Swades?

Talking to Zoom, the Rang De Basanti actor said, "I found it very boring! I had said this to Ashu when he narrated the whole story to me. In fact, I’ll tell you; Ashu narrated the story to me when we were making Lagaan. It was titled Kaveri Amma then. That’s what he told me. It was a three-hour-long narration. When he asked me how I liked it, I said I want to tell you my first reaction first. I said, ‘I got bored. It’s very important for you to hear this reaction. What you’re trying to say is very correct, noble. It is important, but if you say this in such a boring manner, I won't do it. I don't know about anyone else. I actually haven't seen the film yet, he'd have corrected it, and people would've liked it then. I do know that the audience really loved Shah Rukh’s work in it."

