Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet reignites 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, netizens ask 'will you go there?'

Richa Chadha's ‘insensitive remark' on the 2020 Galwan crash in which several Indian Army soldiers died invited #BoycottBollywood trend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Credit: Richa Chadha/Instagram

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha’s ‘insensitive remark' on the 2020 Galwan crash invited criticism and hate on social media. He reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Sharing a post on the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." However, her tweet didn’t go well with the users who slammed the actress for her insensitive remark. #BoycottBollywood also started trending after the controversial tweet. One of the social media users wrote, “The cheap intentions of Rs 2 #Urduwood is the reason why we #BoycottBollywood We used to think they are #Hinduphobic, but now #RichaChadha made it clear that #Bollywood is Anti-India as well I believe these filthy roots needs to be uprooted #IndianArmy #BoycottbollywoodCompletely.” 

The second one said, “Agree with U! Hey @RichaChadha Fazal, will U go to Galwan to respond it's 'Hi'? R U part of Jihaad against Hindus and Hindustan? Jihaadi #RichaChadha Fazal? #BoycottBollywood #BoycottRichaChadha #BoycottFukrey3 --Can one think of such ReAction as above?.” 

The third person mentioned, “Bullywood has completely lost its credibility every time i see them i feel like they are traitors. Being woke is good but hating the Indian army just to get cheap publicity is not ok . Even the apology she wrote is like they intensionally do all such crap activities #Boycottbollywood.” 

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified." BJP leader and MLA from Maharasthra, Ram Kadam reacted by saying, "The whole nation wants her to apologize to the soldiers of our country."

However, she later deleted her tweet and issued an apology statement. Taking to Twitter, Richa wrote, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood."

She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

READ: Boycott Fukrey 3 calls emerge on Twitter as netizens troll Richa Chadha for Galwan comment

Meanwhile, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement was made with reference to Defence Minister’s previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi’s resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back. Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it." (With inputs from ANI)

 

