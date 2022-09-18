Richa Chadha reacts to boycott Bollywood trend, slams people who call Hindi film industry 'rubbish'

Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha wrote a lengthy letter in which she defended the Hindi cinema industry from the current criticism. The actor also commented on the boycott trends, pointing out that they had an effect on job opportunities in the sector.

On Friday, Richa shared a video of herself sticking her head out of the car during the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations on her Instagram page. She paired it with a clip from a movie set where the cast and crew worshipped Lord Ganesha before the filming began.

She wrote, “That’s me popping my head out after that, with a quiet prayer is how we start shoot everyday in the Hindi film industry… prayers offered to the Vighnaharta️this is called “rolling Ganapati”, and ends with chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya I wonder if people who call the Hindi film industry rubbish have ever been to a set and looked at the people who work there… looked them in the eyes and repeated bs… I highly doubt it.”

“I believe some boycott type calls were made once again to dislodge people from their employment in the industry, I also believe the film has raked in plenty profits! Systems must break, be reimagined and transformed for sure. Everything will change soonchin up, head up and May the Force be with us all. Sorry I haven’t been posting so much due to a hectic song shoot (toughest thing I ever did) and some personal preparations. Ok bye. Am going to bed.”

The 'toughest thing' Richa has ever done was a rigorous song shoot, which she explained in her post as the reason why she hasn't been active on Instagram lately. She also added that she hasn't been active because of'some personal preparations. This month, Richa and Ali revealed that they will shortly be getting married. The two have not yet revealed the exact date of their nuptials, but it is believed that the pre-wedding festivities will start in Delhi in September and end with a reception in Mumbai in October.