Richa Chadha opens up on grim realities of Bollywood, calls it an ‘imaginary address’

Richa Chadha is without a doubt one of Bollywood's most vocal performers. She frequently exposes wrongdoings and silences trolls.

The actress has now turned her attention to the grim realities of Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram account she wrote,

"Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive,"

"Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of 'freedom of expression',"

"Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee,"

On the work front, in March 2021, Richa and her beau Ali Fazal announced the launch of their production house 'Pushing Buttons Studios'.

'Girls Will Be Girls,' their first picture as producers, is planned to be directed by Suchi Talati.

The next film will be set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India and will tell the storey of a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother, who never had the opportunity to do so. Richa and Ali will also reunite in 'Fukrey 3'.