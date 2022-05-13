Richa Chadha opens about pan-India films RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success, tells where Bollywood lacks

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha gave her view on the mega-success of pan-India films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and why south cinema has overtaken Hindi moviegoers by storm. While interacting with Indian Express for her upcoming podcast Baby Doll, Chadha emphasised the fact that regional filmmakers and distributors have got their calculations right. Richa said, "In terms of numbers and ticket prices, they’ve got their math right. That’s why a Master opens to such numbers because a very dedicated fan club of a south megastar ventures out and watches the film."

She further added, "Unlike the Hindi film industry and its greedy film distributors, there they keep the ticket at Rs 100-400 even if it's a hit. But over here, due to a ticket priced above Rs 400, footfall will decrease. The audience will pay for food and beverage. Naturally, cinema will suffer. It has more to do with the distribution.” The Oye Lucky Lucky Oye actress further added that today a sellable star charges a bomb for a film, but it hardly collects 1/3rd of it on the film's opening day. Chadha stated that she doesn't see the reduction in ticket price here unless it is forced to. Richa stated an example saying that recently, a film was released and she was assured that it will come on OTT soon. The leads had their noses up in the air, and when the collection on the first day came, it was less than one-third of what the hero charges. The actress asked, "If this happens, how will your math work out?" Chadha feels that "The bigger stakeholders in the business should take the onus if cinema has to survive.”

Richa is well-known for her character of Bholi Punjaban in the hit Fukrey series. In March, Fukrey Returns completed 3 years, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to social media to tease the third part in the series. Varun Sharma aka Chucha too announced the movie on his Instagram account. Yesterday was the first day of shooting for the film. An image of the film's clapboard was shared on social media. Varun wrote, “Shuru Hogayi!!! Jai Mata Dii”