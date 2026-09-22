Richa Chadha makes BIG statement on Salman Khan bashing trolls, supporting Katrina Kaif: 'Poor men are so limited in their...'

Richa Chadha has reacted to Salman Khan calling out trolls for mocking Katrina Kaif's postpartum journey.

Actress Richa Chadha has reacted to Salman Khan supporting Katrina Kaif, bashing trolls for mocking her weight gain post-pregnancy on Bigg Boss 20. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman went shirtless and grilled online trolls for mocking Katrina's postpartum journey, and even called out paparazzi for promoting the obscene Guess Who trend that objectifies female actresses. The Fukrey actress shared her thoughts about the superstar taking a stand against faceless social media users, calling it a magnanimous thing.

Richa Chadha on Salman Khan

In a conversation with News18, Richa praised Salman and said, "I didn’t know he spoke about it, but it’s great! It’s a magnanimous thing to do. One shouldn’t pay heed. Poor men are so limited in their thinking capacities, and they’ll never have the profound experience of giving birth."

Speaking about haters who mock women, Richa added, "They cannot exist without us. All of them came from a womb. In the natural order of things, if you start to make fun of mothers, it backfires very badly. Every single individual who sat with a stupid paunch and a receding hairline and made comments on women’s bodies is unhappy with their own body."

Richa Chadha is making a show of her postpartum journey?

Richa admitted that she can't bother about vanity, can’t think that she's overweight from the last time people saw her. The actress is making a show about her postpartum journey. "My body is as is, my hair is as is, and my skin has acne. That’s just how it is. I can’t get very decked up. In an episode, you’ll see me roaming around in the bylanes of Dharavi. I didn’t want to look like an out-of-place foreigner," she revealed.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the series Heeramandi and the movie Girls Will Be Girls. She will next be seen in the web series Musafiri and Anubhav Sinha's feature film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.