Richa Chadha gets husband Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the talks of the town! The newlywed couple has been showered with a lot of love from their fans and social media users after their wedding celebrations' photos got out. They both keep giving us couple goals every now and then.

Talking about 'couple goals,' Richa recently shared a photo of her `Mehendi` covered hand on social media and we spotted a tattoo on her wrist that made us all go 'aww!' Richa got Ali`s name inked on her wrist and it`s truly the cutest thing on the internet right now. Richa also has her parents` names inked on her wrist. Richa and Ali, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Fukrey, have been legally married for 2.5 years.

They recently held sangeet, Mehendi and wedding reception for their loved ones in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. The duo`s Mumbai reception saw the presence of the who`s who of Bollywood including Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Kusha Kapila, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mallika Dua, Sayani Gupta, Mini Mathur, Manoj Bajpayee, Shweta Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker, Esha Gupta and Taapsee Pannu among others.

On the work front, Richa is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s upcoming web series `Heeramandi` which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Ali, on the other hand, is currently working on the third season of Amazon Prime Video`s series Mirzapur. The duo will soon make their on-screen appearance with Fukrey 3. The third instalment of the crime-comedy will also mark the return of the OG Fukra gang, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pulkit Samrat. After the super success of Fukrey (2013), the film was turned into a franchise, and the second instalment of the film Fukrey Returns was released in 2017. Fukrey Returns was considered as an improvement from the original.