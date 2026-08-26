FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan pay heartfelt tributes to Dolly Parton: 'You're never going anywhere'

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor pay heartfelt tributes to Dolly Parton

Shivangi Joshi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Lock Upp 2 runner-up breaks silence on reports

Shivangi Joshi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20?

Heartbreaking visuals: Aruna Irani breaks down as she bids farewell to husband Kuku Kohli at Mumbai funeral

Heartbreaking visuals: Aruna Irani breaks down as she bids farewell to husband

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Richa Chadha attends Onam celebrations with daughter Zuneyra at Kerala's Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple

Dressed in a traditional white-and-gold sari, Richa embraced the festive spirit alongside Zuneyra, who was dressed in traditional Onam attire. The actor unveiled Gurupuram Arjunan, a life-size mechanical elephant that she gifted as part of her gesture to honour the temple’s traditions.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

Richa Chadha attends Onam celebrations with daughter Zuneyra at Kerala's Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple
Richa Chadha celebrates Onam in Kerala
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Richa Chadha celebrated the auspicious festival of Onam with her daughter Zuneyra at Kerala's Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple. The actor attended a special ceremony at the temple, where she unveiled Gurupuram Arjunan, a life-size mechanical elephant that she gifted as part of her gesture to honour the temple’s traditions.

Dressed in a traditional white-and-gold sari, Richa embraced the festive spirit alongside Zuneyra, who was dressed in traditional Onam attire. The mother-daughter duo participated in the celebrations, with Richa highlighting her connection with India’s rich cultural heritage and the importance of traditions that bring communities together.

Speaking about being part of the special Onam celebration, Richa said, "It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. To be there with my daughter made it even more special. To see her enjoy the festivities, colours and immerse her in the traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her to be dressed for the occasion. Our festivals, traditions are such an integral part of who we are. I believe that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology."

"There is something  beautiful about witnessing a tradition being preserved that too, in a kinder and more thoughtful way of celebrating it. Onam is a festival that celebrates togetherness, abundance, gratitude and the spirit of community. Celebrations should always include compassion. Elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings, these large mammals are highly social. They deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their kind. I am truly grateful that this temple, its trustees agreed to this magnificent present. I am sure it will become a local attraction", she further added.

Concluding her thoughts, Richa shared, "For me, this was not simply about presenting an elephant to a temple; it was about being part of a cultural celebration, experiencing the warmth of the people, eating Onam Sadhya with them here and contributing in a small way to something that can have a larger impact. I hope more people see that tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other. We can celebrate our festivals, honour our customs and still make choices that are kinder to animals. I feel grateful to have been able to witness this moment and to celebrate Onam in such a meaningful way."

The ceremony featured a traditional Chenda Melam performance and Thiruvathira dance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Richa’s participation and her gesture of gifting Gurupuram Arjunan made the occasion a celebration of faith, culture, tradition and compassion.

READ | Rahul Gandhi defends Kriti Sanon amid Rakhi ad backlash: 'Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan pay heartfelt tributes to Dolly Parton: 'You're never going anywhere'
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor pay heartfelt tributes to Dolly Parton
Northern Nepal reels under flash floods, villages, bridges washed away, roads damaged, many feared dead
Northern Nepal reels under flash floods, villages, bridges washed away, roads da
Shivangi Joshi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Lock Upp 2 runner-up breaks silence on reports
Shivangi Joshi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20?
Heartbreaking visuals: Aruna Irani breaks down as she bids farewell to husband Kuku Kohli at Mumbai funeral
Heartbreaking visuals: Aruna Irani breaks down as she bids farewell to husband
'What's the problem?': Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Kriti Sanon amid Raksha Bandhan ad controversy
'What's the problem?': Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Kriti Sanon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement