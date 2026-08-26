Richa Chadha attends Onam celebrations with daughter Zuneyra at Kerala's Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple

Dressed in a traditional white-and-gold sari, Richa embraced the festive spirit alongside Zuneyra, who was dressed in traditional Onam attire. The actor unveiled Gurupuram Arjunan, a life-size mechanical elephant that she gifted as part of her gesture to honour the temple’s traditions.

Richa Chadha celebrated the auspicious festival of Onam with her daughter Zuneyra at Kerala's Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple. The actor attended a special ceremony at the temple, where she unveiled Gurupuram Arjunan, a life-size mechanical elephant that she gifted as part of her gesture to honour the temple’s traditions.

Dressed in a traditional white-and-gold sari, Richa embraced the festive spirit alongside Zuneyra, who was dressed in traditional Onam attire. The mother-daughter duo participated in the celebrations, with Richa highlighting her connection with India’s rich cultural heritage and the importance of traditions that bring communities together.

Speaking about being part of the special Onam celebration, Richa said, "It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. To be there with my daughter made it even more special. To see her enjoy the festivities, colours and immerse her in the traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her to be dressed for the occasion. Our festivals, traditions are such an integral part of who we are. I believe that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology."

"There is something beautiful about witnessing a tradition being preserved that too, in a kinder and more thoughtful way of celebrating it. Onam is a festival that celebrates togetherness, abundance, gratitude and the spirit of community. Celebrations should always include compassion. Elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings, these large mammals are highly social. They deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their kind. I am truly grateful that this temple, its trustees agreed to this magnificent present. I am sure it will become a local attraction", she further added.

Concluding her thoughts, Richa shared, "For me, this was not simply about presenting an elephant to a temple; it was about being part of a cultural celebration, experiencing the warmth of the people, eating Onam Sadhya with them here and contributing in a small way to something that can have a larger impact. I hope more people see that tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other. We can celebrate our festivals, honour our customs and still make choices that are kinder to animals. I feel grateful to have been able to witness this moment and to celebrate Onam in such a meaningful way."

The ceremony featured a traditional Chenda Melam performance and Thiruvathira dance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Richa’s participation and her gesture of gifting Gurupuram Arjunan made the occasion a celebration of faith, culture, tradition and compassion.

READ | Rahul Gandhi defends Kriti Sanon amid Rakhi ad backlash: 'Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom'