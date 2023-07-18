Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared their views about their Spotify podcast show Virus 2062’s relation to real life.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talked about how their Spotify podcast Virus 2062 is connected to real life in a recent interaction. The couple also talked about the positive impact they both have on each other after getting married. Their audio show is set to release on Spotify soon. The show is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish podcast Caso 63.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the couple was asked about how technology is becoming a threat as it can take over human jobs, and whether it can also affect actors. “Absolutely. We are anyway very replaceable. When dates don’t work out, they cast someone else. But in time, everyone will have an avatar. When someone is too old for stunts, it can be done by avatars, in the quality we may not have now. We will take a deep dive, just see the stuff that happens in deep fake, it shows how far we have come on this line. I don’t think I have too many good things to say about it,” Richa said.

In Virus 2062, Richa will play the role of psychiatrist Gayatri Rajput, and Ali will voice Peter Pereira, as they cope with unreal situations that could destroy humanity and the world in the distant future.

The couple was also asked about the changes in their lives and personalities after marrying each other, “Ali has a lot of muscles now. He looks happier, well-fed, taken care of, and quite loved. I wonder what is the positive influence in his life. There’s stability and anchor in his life,” Richa shared cheekily, as Ali let out a loud laugh. He added, “As for Richa, I think she has helped me become more aware of all these qualities.”

Ali and Richa first met during the shoot of Fukrey and then fell in love. They tied the knot on 4 October 2022.