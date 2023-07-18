Headlines

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Foods to avoid in dinner for better sleep

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Interview With Dr. Subhash Chandra On The Roadmap Of Essel Group, Zee-Sony merger & more

Is Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 has 'copied' action scenes from Pathaan? Find out here

Odisha Train Accident: Root cause and people responsible identified, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt sing while promoting RARKPK, netizens say 'please singing mat karo, thodi...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared their views about their Spotify podcast show Virus 2062’s relation to real life.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talked about how their Spotify podcast Virus 2062 is connected to real life in a recent interaction. The couple also talked about the positive impact they both have on each other after getting married. Their audio show is set to release on Spotify soon. The show is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish podcast Caso 63.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the couple was asked about how technology is becoming a threat as it can take over human jobs, and whether it can also affect actors. “Absolutely. We are anyway very replaceable. When dates don’t work out, they cast someone else. But in time, everyone will have an avatar. When someone is too old for stunts, it can be done by avatars, in the quality we may not have now. We will take a deep dive, just see the stuff that happens in deep fake, it shows how far we have come on this line. I don’t think I have too many good things to say about it,” Richa said.

In Virus 2062, Richa will play the role of psychiatrist Gayatri Rajput, and Ali will voice Peter Pereira, as they cope with unreal situations that could destroy humanity and the world in the distant future.

The couple was also asked about the changes in their lives and personalities after marrying each other, “Ali has a lot of muscles now. He looks happier, well-fed, taken care of, and quite loved. I wonder what is the positive influence in his life. There’s stability and anchor in his life,” Richa shared cheekily, as Ali let out a loud laugh. He added, “As for Richa, I think she has helped me become more aware of all these qualities.”

Ali and Richa first met during the shoot of Fukrey and then fell in love. They tied the knot on 4 October 2022.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

Not Sunil Gavaskar, this Indian was first cricketer to play lead role in a film, opposite this glamorous Bollywood star

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE