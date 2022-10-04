Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple exudes royal vibes in captivating photos from Lucknow reception

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been shelling out couple goals with their pictures from wedding functions. After unveiling pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and cocktail in Delhi, the two Bollywood stars, on Tuesday, October 4, treated fans with new images from their reception in Lucknow.

Richa and Ali looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali opted for a panelled gold and beige sherwani, while Richa wore an off-white sharara. Richa accentuated her outfit with statement jewellery, exuding Royal Awadhi vibes.

"I got you. #RiAli," the Gangs of Wasseypur actress captioned her Instagram post. On the other hand, while sharing the pictures, the Fukrey actor wrote, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli." The mesmerising and captivating pictures went viral as soon as they were shared by the couple.

The couple flew down to Lucknow where an evening affair was hosted by Ali’s family in the name of Richa. The evening began with an energy-packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The decor was in compliments to the Awadhi Lucknowi culture with golden custom-made drapes, and chandelier candle holders. The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage family-run hotel in the centre of Lucknow with special dishes being prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family-run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region.



READ | Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Inside details about delicious food menu, couple's designer outfits

Richa and Ali will now host a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry in the evening of October 4 in Mumbai. The celebrities expected to attend are Ayushman Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Panna, and Shefali Shah, among others.