Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to wrap up work schedules for Heeramandi and Mirzapur 3 to focus on their wedding prep

Credit: File photo

The buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding has been going around since the couple started dating. As per reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot in the first week of October 2022.

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel. Before getting on the wedding preparations the couple will be soon wrapping up their on-going projects.

Richa is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series `Heeramandi` which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor was originally meant to wrap up shooting this week, but her song shoot for `Heeramandi` has been delayed and will now wrap up late next week. Ali, on the other hand, is currently working on the third season of Amazon Prime Video's series `Mirzapur` in Mumbai and Lucknow and will soon wrap up his part of the shoot.

Richa will soon after fly down to Delhi on September 27, and Ali will join her shortly after, in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of `Fukrey` in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film Khufiya alongside Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix. Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in Fukrey 3 alongside Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. (With inputs from ANI)