Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to finally tie the knot in September 2022?

When Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met in 2012 while filming Fukrey, they instantly fell in love. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating, and they were set to wed in 2020. The pair had originally planned to get married in March 2022; however, the epidemic forced them to postpone the event.

However, according to Pinkvilla, Richa and Ali plan to wed at the end of September. Two ceremonies will take place, one in Mumbai and the other in the capital.

Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey actress had said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad".

When the two were watching Chaplin in her residence, Richa first admitted her love for Ali. Ali waited three months before expressing his love for Richa. The couple made their love official when they strolled hand in hand at the Victoria and Abdul world premiere in Venice after five years of secrecy. While Richa and Ali were on vacation in the Maldives, Ali got down on one knee. The actor prepared a private supper, and then, after cracking open a bottle of Champagne, he got down on one knee and proposed to Richa.

Although the couple hasn't confirmed it, their fans will undoubtedly be thrilled anyway.