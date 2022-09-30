Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share first photo from their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi

Credit: Ali Fazal/Instagram

B-Town couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to tie the knot on October 4 in a private wedding ceremony. Pre-wedding festivities have started already, the couple shared the first glimpse of their wedding celebrations in Delhi.

Richa and Ali look adorable in the photo they shared on Instagram. Richa Chadha looks stunning in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra and Ali Fazal in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

As per IANS, they will soon leave for Mumbai for their wedding, which is on October 4. The wedding will take place in the afternoon at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla.

According to sources, the wedding will be attended by 40-50 people, only close friends and family of the actors. In the evening, the reception will take place for their friends in showbiz.

Earlier, Richa and Ali even released an audio statement for their fans. In the latest video, the duo stated that "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love." (With inputs from IANS)